GoldMining price target raised to $5.50 from $5.25 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle raised the firm’s price target on GoldMining (GLDG) to $5.50 from $5.25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the auger drilling results.

