Markets
GLDG

GoldMining President Paulo Pereira Resigns; CEO Alastair Still Assumes Role

January 02, 2026 — 07:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GoldMining Inc. (GLDG), on Friday announced that President Paulo Pereira has resigned from the role to assume as Country Manager in Brazil.

The company has appointed Chief Executive Officer Alastair Still, who will assume the additional role of President effective from January 1.

Paulo has been an integral part of the GoldMining team from the early beginnings of Brazil Resources Inc.

In the pre-market trading, GoldMining is 4% higher at $1.3000 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLDG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.