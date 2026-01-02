GoldMining President Paulo Pereira Resigns; CEO Alastair Still Assumes Role

(RTTNews) - GoldMining Inc. (GLDG), on Friday announced that President Paulo Pereira has resigned from the role to assume as Country Manager in Brazil.

The company has appointed Chief Executive Officer Alastair Still, who will assume the additional role of President effective from January 1.

Paulo has been an integral part of the GoldMining team from the early beginnings of Brazil Resources Inc.

In the pre-market trading, GoldMining is 4% higher at $1.3000 on the New York Stock Exchange.

