GoldMining (GLDG) Price Target Decreased by 7.01% to 2.92

The average one-year price target for GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG) has been revised to 2.92 / share. This is an decrease of 7.01% from the prior estimate of 3.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.08 to a high of 4.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 206.20% from the latest reported closing price of 0.95 / share.

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoldMining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLDG is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.20% to 24,256K shares.

Van Eck Associates holds 9,299K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,427K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 4.12% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,319K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,588K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 2,302K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 1,862K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 836K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 84.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 588.68% over the last quarter.

GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.

