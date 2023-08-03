GoldMining (GLDG) Price Target Decreased by 7.01% to 2.92

The average one-year price target for GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG) has been revised to 2.92 / share. This is an decrease of 7.01% from the prior estimate of 3.14 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.08 to a high of 4.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 206.20% from the latest reported closing price of 0.95 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoldMining. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLDG is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.20% to 24,256K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Van Eck Associates holds 9,299K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,427K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 4.12% over the last quarter.
GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,319K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,588K shares, representing an increase of 8.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 3.58% over the last quarter.
Ruffer LLP holds 2,302K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Cullen Capital Management holds 1,862K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.
Millennium Management holds 836K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 84.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 588.68% over the last quarter.
GoldMining Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru.
Additional reading:
- GoldMining Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the La Mina Project, Colombia, with Life of Mine Production of 1.74 Million Gold Equivalent Ounces
- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated)
- MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED MAY 31, 2023 (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated) July 13, 2023
- GOLDMINING ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS AND WELCOMES ANNA TUDELA TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
- GOLDMINING INC. (the "Company") Annual General and Special Meeting May 24, 2023 REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS (Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations)
