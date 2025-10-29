GoldMining (GLDG) Price Target Decreased by 32.16% to 2.74

The average one-year price target for GoldMining (NYSEAM:GLDG) has been revised to $2.74 / share. This is a decrease of 32.16% from the prior estimate of $4.04 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.71 to a high of $2.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.03% from the latest reported closing price of $1.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in GoldMining. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLDG is 0.01%, an increase of 13.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.84% to 18,246K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 7,346K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,422K shares , representing a decrease of 14.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 35.31% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,465K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,568K shares , representing a decrease of 17.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 29.53% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 902K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 641K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares , representing an increase of 50.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 63.89% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 464K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 94K shares , representing an increase of 79.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDG by 82.79% over the last quarter.

