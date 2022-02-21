Goldman’s Take on Inflation

Goldman Sachs lowered their most recent median projection for equities, putting the year-end target for the S&P 500 at 4,900. It's clear the markets hadn’t accurately priced in the Ukraine risk which could be worse in Goldman’s eyes than the 2014 Crimea annexation. Additionally, Goldman warned that if inflation continues to be worse than their expectations and faster rate hikes are needed the S&P 500 could decline by up to 12% to 3,900 by end of 2022, and if a recession occurs when the trough is lower yet. The best plays are in industrials and consumer discretionary, but still, energy leads the way.

Finsum: In lockstep with Goldman, a recession is a worst-case scenario. The TIPs market says inflation expectations are still moderate, so they shouldn’t overact to inflation.

bonds

inflation

Goldman Sachs

rate hikes

