Goldman's second-quarter profit falls on GreenSky writedown, dealmaking slump

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 19, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant, Noor Zainab Hussain, Saeed Azhar for Reuters ->

July 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's GS.N second-quarter profit fell as the Wall Street giant took a $504 million writedown tied to its GreenSky business, while the investment banking business took a hit from lower dealmaking volumes.

It reported on Wednesday a profit of $1.07 billion, or $3.08 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared to $2.79 billion, or $7.73 per share, a year earlier.

Ten straight rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have left the economy on a shaky ground, with many executives predicting a slowdown in the second half of the year.

That has prevented the market for mergers and acquisitions from roaring back to life even as it has begun to show some signs of recovery.

Investment banking fees for the quarter fell 20% to $1.43 billion. Trading revenue for fixed income, currency and commodities fell 26%, while equities trading revenue was broadly unchanged.

Greensky, which facilitates home improvement loans to consumers, was acquired by Goldman in September 2021 in a $2.24 billion stock deal, which closed a year ago.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

