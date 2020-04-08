Goldman's Plea to Dismiss Class-Action Lawsuit Gets Rejected

The Goldman Sachs’ GS request to dismiss a class-action lawsuit filed by its shareholders was recently rejected by a Manhattan court. The lawsuit accuses the company of making fraudulent claims that it prioritized customer interests over its own, while creating risky subprime securities back in 2008.

Per the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the company failed to comply with a legal presumption that “the shareholders relied on Goldman’s alleged misstatements in purchasing its stock at the market price”.

Amid the near financial crisis, Goldman’s representatives made statements such as “clients’ interests always come first”, “our extraordinary focus on our clients” and many more, which seem to conflict with its action regarding subprime securities.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty gave a green signal to shareholders of the company in August 2018 to sue as a group on lack of evidence from Goldman to prove that the statements made by it at the time of selling risky products had no impact on its stock price.

It was the second time that Crotty approved shareholders’ request for suing Goldman. In 2015, he approved the request, which was later on reversed by a U.S. appeals court, stating that there is a need for a trial judge to review whether the company’s misrepresentations affected its market price.

Previously, the court also rejected Goldman’s argument that allowing class actions based on “general” misstatements would turn securities fraud claims into “a form of investor insurance”, exposing companies to a flood of baseless litigations.

Goldman’s investors from February 2007 to June 2010, including The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, claimed to have suffered losses of more than $13 billion due to its misdeeds.

The stock has lost 15.6% over the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 6.9%.

Currently, Goldman carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider From the Sector

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. EBSB has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2020 over the past 60 days. Also, this Zacks #1 Ranked (Strong Buy) stock has plunged 43.2% over the past six months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Waterstone Financial, Inc.’s WSBF ongoing-year earnings estimate moved up in the past 60 days. Further, the company’s shares have declined 20.9% over the past six months. At present, it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Evercore Inc.’s EVR current-year earnings estimate moved north in 60 days. Additionally, the stock has depreciated 28.4% over the past six months. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.