Goldman's Petershill Partners to be valued at $5.6 bln in IPO

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' GS.N Petershill Partners will be valued at 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) when it lists on the main market of the London stock exchange, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, which takes minority stakes in alternative assets managers including private equity, venture capital and hedge funds, said it had priced its shares at 350 pence each. It has sold a total of 1.2 billion pounds of shares.

It had earlier set a range for its listing of between 320 and 380 pence.

Shares are due to start trading later on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

(Reporting By John O'Donnell)

