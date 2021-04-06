Goldman’s Ex-Head of Digital Assets Joins Talos: Report
Goldman Sachs’ former Head of Digital Asset Markets is now head of strategy at Talos, a crypto-trading engineering firm, according to a published report.
- Justin Schmidt left Goldman late last year as the financial giant was preparing to offer investment vehicles for digital assets to clients, Bloomberg said, noting that Goldman took a stake in BitGo during Schmidt’s time there.
- Talos, which is based in New York, provides technology to the financial world that supports digital assets trading from price discovery through settlement. It was founded a year and a half ago.
- Part of Schmidt’s remit will be to help the company expand internationally, the report said.
- With the move, Schmidt has become the latest Wall Streeter to leave a traditional finance firm to join one fully on the crypto side of things.
