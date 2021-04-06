Goldman’s Ex-Head of Digital Assets Joins Talos: Report

Goldman Sachs’ former Head of Digital Asset Markets is now head of strategy at Talos, a crypto-trading engineering firm, according to a published report.

Justin Schmidt left Goldman late last year as the financial giant was preparing to offer investment vehicles for digital assets to clients, Bloomberg said, noting that Goldman took a stake in BitGo during Schmidt’s time there.

Talos, which is based in New York, provides technology to the financial world that supports digital assets trading from price discovery through settlement. It was founded a year and a half ago.

Part of Schmidt’s remit will be to help the company expand internationally, the report said.

With the move, Schmidt has become the latest Wall Streeter to leave a traditional finance firm to join one fully on the crypto side of things.

