Goldman's Equities Trading Momentum Points to Another Strong Quarter

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS appears well-positioned to deliver another solid quarter, with its equities trading business continuing to benefit from elevated market volatility and strong institutional client activity. According to a Seeking Alpha report published on MSN, following the strong first quarter, current trends indicate that equities trading revenues will likely remain above the $5-billion mark in the second quarter of 2026, reinforcing the strength of the company’s core Global Banking & Markets business.

Goldman entered 2026 with significant strength in its Global Banking & Markets segment. In the first quarter, equities trading revenues jumped 27% year over year to a record $5.33 billion. The rise was driven by heightened market volatility, which accelerated client demand for hedging strategies, portfolio repositioning, prime brokerage services and equities financing. Unlike more cyclical businesses, trading operations benefit directly from increased market activity, allowing Goldman to capitalize on higher client volumes across institutional segments.

The exceptional performance in equities trading was the primary contributor to the 19% year-over-year increase in Global Banking & Markets revenues, which reached $12.74 billion in the first quarter. Importantly, market conditions that supported this performance have largely persisted into the second quarter. Institutional investors have been active amid macroeconomic uncertainty, while AI-related investment themes continue to generate strong trading volumes, particularly across Asian markets, where hedge fund participation has been elevated.

A second consecutive quarter with equities trading revenues above $5 billion would be notable, given the business's operating leverage. Increased client activity typically drives revenue growth without a corresponding rise in expenses, supporting margin expansion and earnings growth.

Overall, Goldman is benefiting from multiple growth drivers, including sustained trading momentum, improving capital market activity and a strengthening M&A pipeline. These trends are expected to support revenue growth, enhance profitability and reinforce the firm's earnings outlook, positioning second-quarter 2026 to be another strong quarter for the company.

Major Banks See Rebound in IB & Markets Activities

Similar to Goldman, JPMorgan JPM and Wells Fargo WFC expect their investment banking (IB) and trading businesses to perform well in the second quarter of 2026, driven by improving deal pipelines and stronger capital market activity.

JPMorgan indicated that second-quarter IB fees could rise 10% or more year over year. JPMorgan noted that its markets business is also on track to grow 11% in the second quarter and could perform "a little better" than that forecast.

Wells Fargo’s IB and trading revenues are projected to increase year over year in the mid-teen percentage range in the second quarter of 2026. Wells Fargo expects wealth management revenues to grow year over year in the low-double-digit percentage range.

Goldman’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

GS shares have surged 63.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 29.2%.



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Goldman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.