Goldman's consumer banking head Ismail joins Walmart fintech venture- Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc's consumer banking chief Omer Ismail is leaving to join Walmart Inc's fintech venture, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/3sGgEXn on Sunday citing people with the knowledge of his plans.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's GS.N consumer banking chief Omer Ismail is leaving to join Walmart Inc's WMT.N fintech venture, Bloomberg reported on Sunday citing people with the knowledge of his plans.

David Stark, one of his top lieutenants at Goldman, will also join him, the report added.

"Our business has serious momentum and a deep and growing bench of talent. We wish these two well," Goldman Sachs spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Goldman appointed former PayPal executive Swati Bhatia and insider David Stark to leadership roles in its consumer banking unit.

Ismail replaced Harit Talwar and became global head of Goldman's Marcus consumer bank last year.

Walmart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In January, Walmart entered into a strategic partnership with investment firm Ribbit Capital to create a new fintech startup.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Nick Zieminski)

