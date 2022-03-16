Goldman’s Bullish on These Oil Stocks
Oil demand isn’t diminishing anytime soon, and while Russian Oil companies may suffer from sanctions and political pressure other oil companies are in a position to benefit. Goldman upgraded three oil companies that could capitalize. The first is Diamondback Energy from Texas; they have strong production and great revenues/earnings. Next up was Ovintiv which moved from Canada to the US two years ago but also has strong revenues and a half dozen consecutive quarterly gains in earnings. Rounding out the bunch is Hess which is a hydrocarbon extraction company which will benefit from the elevated prices in its shale search.
Finsum: These options look promising, remember fringe producers really benefit the most on the margins from elevated prices.
- Goldman Sachs
- oil
- energy
- Commodities
