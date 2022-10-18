Goldman’s brainwaves are best left for its clients

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Goldman Sachs’ consumer bank – now being dismantled at the age of six – was a good idea. But then of course it was: Coming up with good ideas is how Goldman became a $100 billion company. A strategic swerve is an acknowledgement that brainwaves are best pitched to clients than executed by the Wall Street firm itself.

When Goldman unveiled Marcus in 2016, it was a genuinely bold move: a digital-only consumer bank unencumbered by branches and ancient back-office systems. There were two problems. First, Goldman lost a string of consumer-savvy executives. “There have been bumps,” as boss David Solomon put it on Tuesday. Second, competitors including JPMorgan and Bank of America fought back, and threw money at their own digital offerings.

They have left Goldman in the dust. Since the beginning of 2017, JPMorgan has added 17 million active digital users – more than Goldman’s whole 15 million customer base, most of which is in credit cards. Jamie Dimon’s bank drops around $12 billion a year on technology, an entire quarter of Goldman’s revenue. Bank of America says payments on the Zelle app it co-owns outnumbered checks written by customers in the latest quarter. Others, too, ran with Goldman’s good idea. In 2015, just under $10 billion was invested in deposit and lending related fintech, according to Deloitte. By 2019, that had doubled.

Solomon, who unveiled a reorganization plan on Tuesday alongside earnings, is playing to Goldman’s strengths, namely talking to companies rather than consumers. The bank is shifting towards so-called workplace wealth – offering financial planning through employers, for example. That’s not totally original, since Morgan Stanley did something similar three years ago. But Morgan Stanley’s valuation has blown past Goldman’s over that time, so it’s a strategy worth copying.

Marcus, meanwhile, will now be buried in a new asset and wealth management group. Goldman’s Apple-branded credit card lands in the “platform solutions” division along with other edgier ideas like buy-now-pay-later acquisition GreenSky. It’s a U-turn, but that’s okay since Goldman is still a leader on the bread-and-butter Wall Street stuff. Its third-quarter trading revenue increased 13% year-on-year, handily surpassing JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley. A less adventurous Goldman is still the one to beat.

CONTEXT NEWS

Goldman Sachs reported a 44% slump in third-quarter earnings on Oct. 18 as it also announced a reshuffling of its senior management, and the combination of its trading and investment banking businesses into a new enlarged division.

Goldman’s earnings of $3 billion beat analysts’ forecasts of $2.8 billion, according to Refinitiv. The Wall Street firm made an 11% return on equity. Revenue from fixed-income trading increased 41% year-on-year, and equities trading revenue slipped 14%.

From December, Goldman will have three divisions: global banking and markets, asset and wealth management, and platform solutions. The latter will include its transaction banking and credit-card businesses. The Marcus consumer business will become part of asset and wealth management.

(Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam)

