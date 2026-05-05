Goldman's AI Pivot: Reshaping Revenues, Operations & Long-Term Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS is undertaking an ambitious, firmwide artificial intelligence (AI) transformation aimed at boosting fee income, improving productivity and expanding long-term operating leverage. The initiative spans its core businesses, including trading, investment banking, asset management and internal operations, positioning AI as a central growth driver.

A key development this week is Goldman’s partnership with Anthropic to launch a $1.5-billion venture focused on accelerating AI adoption across hundreds of portfolio companies. Through this collaboration, Goldman will deploy advanced tools such as Anthropic’s Claude models, enabling businesses within its network to enhance efficiency, lower costs and improve overall investment returns.

At the heart of Goldman’s AI strategy are two flagship initiatives: “One Goldman Sachs 3.0” (OneGS 3.0) and the GS AI Assistant program. OneGS 3.0 represents a multi-year transformation designed to embed AI as a core operating capability rather than a standalone solution. It emphasizes streamlined processes, scalable growth and productivity gains, supported by high-quality data, shared platforms and modernized infrastructure.

Goldman is also aligning its front-office strategy with the AI shift. The firm has reorganized its technology, media and telecommunications investment banking division to capitalize on rising demand for AI-related deals, particularly in areas such as digital infrastructure, semiconductors, connectivity and enterprise software.

Beyond operational improvements, AI is reshaping Goldman’s revenue mix. The firm is increasingly focusing on higher-fee, data-driven businesses while reducing the reliance on balance sheet-intensive activities. Its acquisition of Industry Ventures underscores this shift, with plans to leverage AI and advanced analytics to enhance valuation, risk assessment and portfolio construction in private markets.

Management has expressed strong confidence in AI’s potential, describing Goldman as “hugely forward-leaning” on the technology. While near-term investments in AI and digital infrastructure may increase costs, the company expects these efforts to unlock significant efficiency gains and support its medium-term target of achieving a 60% efficiency ratio.

How GS Stacks Up Against Peers in Using AI

Goldman’s peers, JPMorgan JPM and Citigroup C, are investing heavily in AI, automation and digital transformation to improve efficiency, personalize services and maintain a competitive advantage.

JPMorgan is leading AI-driven banking by embedding advanced models across its operations, from fraud detection and credit risk to personalized wealth management. Its AI platforms improve efficiency, compliance and customer experience, while generative tools streamline workflows. This blend of innovation and scale reinforces JPMorgan’s position as the top digital banking brand in the United States.

Citigroup is accelerating a broad AI-driven transformation, retiring legacy systems and deploying chatbots while advancing “Agentic AI” to manage complex financial tasks. Its strategy spans personalized wealth, corporate banking and real-time lending. With increasing mobile users and strong digital engagement, Citigroup is integrating digital and traditional channels to deliver seamless, secure, data-driven experiences.

Goldman’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

GS shares have surged 64.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 32.9%.

Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, Goldman trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.65X, above the industry’s average of 12.9X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 16% and 10.5%, respectively. The estimates for both years have been revised upward over the past 30 days.

Estimate Revision Trend



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Goldman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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