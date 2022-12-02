US Markets
GS

Goldman warns of bonus cuts for traders - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

December 02, 2022 — 07:32 am EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N plans to cut the year-end bonuses for its traders, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, as the Wall Street giant looks to trim costs.

Executives at the investment bank's global markets division were informed that the compensation pool would be slashed by a low double-digit percentage, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the discussions.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Investment banks have been hit by a plunge in dealmaking activity this year as choppy markets and aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have forced lenders to pull back from financing large deals.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs had announced a restructuring and scaled back ambitions for its loss-making consumer unit.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.