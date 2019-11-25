Goldman Warns of “Baby” Bear Market

(New York)

Goldman put out a warning on Friday and advisors should pay attention. The bank is warning of what it calls a âbabyâ bear market. The focus this time is not on equities but on bonds, which have mostly been very hot this year. Goldman thinks that Treasury yields are going to take a hit in 2020, falling back to around 2.25% on the ten-year. That is a pretty large move from the 1.5% level seen today. The catch on Goldmanâs call is that it doesnât really see the move beginning until the second half of 2020, so it is a bit of a delayed bet.

FINSUM: This is quite a long-term view and in Goldmanâs own words is contingent upon investors thinking the Fed might hike rates. That seems a LONG way off; at least post-2020 election we would think.

bonds

Treasuries

yields

rates

Goldman Sachs

bear market

