Goldman to pay $6 mln to settle SEC charges over deficient trading data

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group GS.Nagreed to pay $6 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges over providing deficient trading data, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The settled charges over Goldman's failure to provide complete and accurate trading data information known as "blue sheet data" mark the latest effort by the SEC to penalize Wall Street firms for failing to comply with core record-keeping and compliance rules.

"Blue sheet data is vital to the Commission’s ability to carry out its enforcement and regulatory functions and to protect investors and maintain market integrity," said Thomas Smith Jr., an official with the SEC's New York office.

A Goldman spokesperson said the firm is pleased to have resolved the matter.

