News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Goldman to pay $5.5mln to settle US CFTC charges over recording-keeping

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 29, 2023 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs GS.Nwill pay a $5.5 million civil penalty to settle alleged recording-keeping violations and for violating a prior order, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Tuesday.

The CFTC's order finds Goldman violated a cease-and-desist provision of a prior order and committed record-keeping violations in connection with failing to properly record and retain certain audio files, the regulator said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; editing by Susan Heavey)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.