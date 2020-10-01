Goldman to buy GM's credit card unit for $2.5 bln -WSJ

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is buying General Motors Co's GM.N credit card business for about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street bank won the bidding for the deal over Barclays Plc BARC.L, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs, GM and Barclays did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.