US Markets
GS

Goldman to buy GM's credit card unit for $2.5 bln -WSJ

Contributor
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is buying General Motors Co's credit card business for about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is buying General Motors Co's GM.N credit card business for about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Wall Street bank won the bidding for the deal over Barclays Plc BARC.L, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs, GM and Barclays did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS GM

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    6 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular