Goldman Thrives in Volatile Markets: Trends Emerging From Q1 Results

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS began 2026 with a strong first quarter, reinforcing how its business thrives in volatile markets. First-quarter 2026 net revenues of $17.22 billion expanded 14% year over year to the second-highest quarterly level in the firm’s history and comfortably surpassed estimates.

A key takeaway from the quarter is that volatility did not stall clients; it pushed them to act differently. Management said that clients leaned more heavily on the firm for execution and insights, and that showed up in the results. Global Banking & Markets net revenues increased 19% year over year to $12.74 billion. In uncertain environments, the demand for hedging, liquidity and market access remains strong, and Goldman effectively captured that demand.

Investment banking also held up well, particularly in advisory. Advisory net revenues jumped 89% year over year to $1.49 billion, driven by a significant increase in completed merger and acquisition volumes. Total investment banking (IB) fees rose 48% to $2.84 billion. While investment banking backlog slipped slightly from the end of 2025, the quarter still suggested that strategic corporate activity can continue, even in uncertain markets. Equities trading stood out as a major contributor, delivering record revenues of $5.33 billion, up 27% year over year. Growth was driven primarily by financing, especially prime financing, which jumped 59% to $2.61 billion.

Meanwhile, Asset & Wealth Management continued to strengthen the firm’s long-term earnings profile. Assets under supervision reached a record $3.65 trillion, while long-term fee-based net inflows extended to a 33rd consecutive quarter. Recent acquisitions, including Industry Ventures and Innovator Capital Management, also point to Goldman’s continued push to deepen its asset platform and expand fee-based growth. That said, the quarter was not without pressure points. Provision for credit losses was $315 million in the first quarter of 2026, up from $287 million in the year-ago quarter.

Together, these segments highlight Goldman’s dual strength, capitalizing on market activity while expanding recurring, fee-based income streams.

How GS’s Peers Stacked Up in Q1

Goldman’s peers JPMorgan JPM and Morgan Stanley MS also posted strong first-quarter 2026 results.

JPMorgan’s first-quarter tone was defined by robust client activity in trading and better fee momentum. In the Commercial & Investment Bank segment, Markets revenues rose 20% year over year to $11.6 billion, supported by gains in both Fixed Income Markets and Equity Markets. Investment banking improved meaningfully from the prior year, with IB fees up 28% to $2.88 billion. However, JPMorgan’s total non-interest expenses increased 14% year over year to $26.85 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

Morgan Stanley’s first-quarter 2026 results benefited from robust client engagement and strength in IB and trading activities. Advisory revenues surged 74% year over year to $978 million as completed M&A transactions increased, while fixed income underwriting revenues rose 10% to $742 million. Total investment banking revenues in the Institutional Securities division jumped 36% to $2.12 billion. Also, Morgan Stanley posted a strong trading performance. Equity revenues climbed 25% year over year to a record $5.15 billion. Yet, total non-interest expenses rose12% year over year in the first quarter.

Goldman’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

GS shares have surged 84.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 50.6%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Goldman trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.1X, above the industry’s average of 13.4X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GS’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year rallies of 15.8% and 10.5%, respectively. The estimates for both years have been revised upward over the past 30 days.

Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Goldman currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.