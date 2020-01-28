Goldman tells staff with mainland China exposure to stay away from the office

Goldman Sachs has instructed its staff who have been in mainland China to work from home or be out of the office for 14 days since they were last there, according to an internal notice seen by Reuters.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.