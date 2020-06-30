GS Acquisition Holdings II, the second blank check company formed by Goldman Sachs, raised $700 million by offering 70 million units at $10, as expected.



Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-quarter of one redeemable warrant; whole warrants have a strike price of $11.50. The company originally filed to offer units with one-third warrants before changing terms last week.



GS Acquisition Holdings II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GSAH.U. Goldman Sachs and Citi acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Goldman SPAC GS Acquisition Holdings II prices $700 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.