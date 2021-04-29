US Markets
Goldman shareholders nearly approve proposal requiring mandatory arbitration report

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N shareholders nearly voted to approve a proposal that would require the bank to conduct a report on its use of mandatory arbitration, according to a preliminary tally of the votes on Thursday.

Shareholders also voted yes on the bank's executive pay packages and to elect all directors.

