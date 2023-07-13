Goldman sees limited potential for sustained rebound in industrial metals

July 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Thursday said there is limited potential for a sustained rebound in industrial metals in the near-term following a downside in the previous quarter, due to an unfavorable global economic environment.

"Until a more robust demand environment emerges at a micro level, we continue to see a fundamental setting where rallies in metals prices are likely to quickly fade," the Wall Street bank said in a note.

The bank highlighted that two issues for base metals are a contracting manufacturing sector along with the good labor market and service sector that limits the potential for policy easing in a still elevated inflation setting.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said that one of the main performance complexities for industrial metals mid-year has been the ebb and flow in China stimulus expectations.

Copper prices in London lost 7.5% in the second quarter due to slow demand recovery in top metals consumer China and concerns over global economic growth. MET/L

Last month, China lowered two benchmark lending interest rates amid efforts to shore up a slowing recovery, but the cut failed to lift metals prices on a lack of stimulus measures expected.

"There is no singular China metals demand story anymore in our view," Goldman said.

However, although the current macro environment for industrial metals remains challenging, the copper economy continues to display significant outperformance, Goldman said.

Goldman expects the LME aluminium price to remain pressured in the near-term close to the $2,000 per ton level, until either demand improves or fresh smelter cuts emerge.

Benchmark three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMAL3 was trading around $2,279 per metric ton by 1604 GMT on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

