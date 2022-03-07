Goldman sees limited fundamental impact from potential U.S. ban on Russian oil

March 7 (Reuters) - A potential U.S. ban on Russian oil imports may have only a modest impact on supply-demand fundamentals, considering the limited flows between the countries, according to Goldman Sachs Commodity Research.

Europe's dependence on Russian oil imports, which is about 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd), suggests "such a coordinated response will likely take time, leaving the possibility for only a U.S. ban in short order," analysts at the bank wrote in a note dated March 6.

Oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 as the United States and European allies weighed a Russian oil import ban. O/R

While headlines about further possible sanctions on Russia by the U.S. may support prices, Washington imports only about 400,000 bpd from Russia at present. Such small volumes "are well within the market's ability to redirect flows and as such we would expect minimal overall impact on crude fundamentals," the bank wrote.

However, such statements would continue to severely curb Russia's seaborne oil exports amid the threat of additional sanctions, it added, leaving its $115 a barrel short-term oil forecast "clearly skewed strongly to the upside."

Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports at around 7 million bpd, or 7% of global supply.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

