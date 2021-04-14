Goldman Says to Buy These Three Great Energy Stocks

(Houston)

The turnaround that energy prices have seen over the last year are simply astounding. This time last year prices were plummeting and there were incredibly dire demand forecasts. Fast forward to the present and you have a very tight supply-demand picture and legitimate talk of the new commodities “supercycle”. With that in mind Goldman has chosen 3 stocks which they say are going to be winners in the new environment: ConocoPhillips (COP), Devon Energy (DVN), and Hess (HES).

FINSUM: Both Devon and Hess are primarily exploration and production companies, which means they are very tied to headline oil prices. Given the tightness of supply, it makes sense they could benefit nicely.

Goldman Sachs

energy

exploration

oil

