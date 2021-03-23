Markets

Goldman Says These Infrastructure Stocks Could Surge

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
(New York)

Infrastructure investment is a fascinating area that can have good yields and strong returns. However, advisors should be forgiven if they feel like the hype that has surrounded it over the last five years has never matched reality. Politicians have been talking about a new golden age of US infrastructure investment since the Obama years, yet almost nothing has materialized. That seems like it will change under Biden, and the whole sector looks poised to benefit. According to Goldman Sachs, the big winners look likely to be materials, construction, and machinery stocks.

FINSUM: Frontrunning this infrastructure package could be a good idea. As soon as there is an indication that it may become a reality, there will likely be a work-from-home-like jump in prices.

  • Goldman Sachs
  • infrastructure
  • NFRA
  • income

