Goldman Says the Election is a Catch-22 for Markets

(New York)

Goldman Sachs is stressed about the election. In particular, they are concerned about what a contested outcome could mean for stock prices. Because of that, they think the debates which started this week have the potential to be an âimportant catalyst for investors to assess risksâ. The debates have the possibility of swinging the election strongly one way or the other, which means they can be tipping points for investors. âOne way to lower the odds of a contested outcome (that brings noise and volatility) is via a large margin of victory that cannot be underminedâ. That said, according to the bankâs strategists, even a big win could have risks: âAlthough undoubtedly under the clean-sweep scenario there is the negative implications for risk assets to be considered, stemming from a Democratic legislative agenda including higher corporate taxes and increased capital-gains taxesâ.

FINSUM: Goldman is making it abundantly clear that they think most paths for the market lead lowerâlikely until the end of the year. With Trump now having COVID, that makes uncertainty even higher.

stocks

Goldman Sachs

election

Trump

biden

volatility

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.