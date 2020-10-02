Markets

Goldman Says the Election is a Catch-22 for Markets

(New York)

Goldman Sachs is stressed about the election. In particular, they are concerned about what a contested outcome could mean for stock prices. Because of that, they think the debates which started this week have the potential to be an âimportant catalyst for investors to assess risksâ. The debates have the possibility of swinging the election strongly one way or the other, which means they can be tipping points for investors. âOne way to lower the odds of a contested outcome (that brings noise and volatility) is via a large margin of victory that cannot be underminedâ. That said, according to the bankâs strategists, even a big win could have risks: âAlthough undoubtedly under the clean-sweep scenario there is the negative implications for risk assets to be considered, stemming from a Democratic legislative agenda including higher corporate taxes and increased capital-gains taxesâ.

FINSUM: Goldman is making it abundantly clear that they think most paths for the market lead lowerâlikely until the end of the year. With Trump now having COVID, that makes uncertainty even higher.

