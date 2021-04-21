Goldman Says the Bond Rally is Fake

(New York)

The big inflation-driven bond sell-off has decidedly ended. In fact, bond yields have fallen considerably (with prices rising) over the last few weeks. The gains have prompted some investors to wonder if it is time to jump back into the long-term bond market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America say an emphatic “no” to that idea. Goldman said the market moves this month have been “Noisy (and potentially temporary)”. They do not believe that yields will continue to fall, only that the chances of a big overshoot of how high they go have diminished.

FINSUM: Yields still seem likely to trend higher, but the market has bought into the idea that the Fed is not going to taper support any time soon, which means the lid is now on long-term yields much more tightly.

