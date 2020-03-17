Goldman Says Economy Will Shrink Massively in Q2

(New York)

Goldman Sachs has put out some very concerning forecasts this morning. The bank thinks US GDP is going to shrink massively in Q2, down 5%. Goldman also thinks the S&P 500 won’t find a floor until it hits 2,000, another ~25% below current levels. The bank also believes 50% of Americans will contract the virus and that “peak virus” will occur within 8 weeks. Despite the gloomy predictions, the bank contends the markets will recover quickly in the second half of the year, with the S&P 500 rising back to 3,200.

FINSUM: This seems like a realistically bearish call on what is happening, with a very bullish medium-term outlook. Our gut instinct is that this seems a good prediction.

stocks

bear market

recession

GDP

Goldman Sachs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.