US Markets
GS

Goldman Sachs's CFO calls exposure to energy, hotels, airlines sectors manageable

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on a call with investors on Wednesday that the bank's lending to companies in the energy, hotel, gaming and airlines sectors does not present a "material risk" to the firm.

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on a call with investors on Wednesday that the bank's lending to companies in the energy, hotel, gaming and airlines sectors does not present a "material risk" to the firm.

Loans to companies in these sectors make up roughly 10% of the bank's overall corporate lending, Scherr said. Nonetheless, Goldman has doubled provisioning for its loan exposure to oil and gas companies, he said.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular