Goldman Sachs: Direct Indexing May Benefit from Volatility

While investors remain spooked by market volatility, Goldman Sachs believes direct indexing may benefit from the volatility. In its recent Market Know-How report, the firm wrote, “Direct indexing involves purchasing the underlying shares of an index, rather than owning an index fund. This investment strategy prioritizes tax-loss harvesting, which builds tax savings through capital losses while attempting to keep tracking error tight to the benchmark. Tax-loss harvesting works not only in down years but also in up years, historically, as individual constituents can still see intra-year declines.” The firm also listed the benefits of direct indexing beyond the tax-alpha achieved from harvesting losses. For instance, the firm lists benefits such as the ability to liquidate concentrated stock positions, reduce active risk in portfolios, and help offset significant taxable events such as the sale of a business or real estate. These can all be achieved through building a “war chest of capital losses.” In addition, Goldman also wrote that “owning individual securities instead of an index fund allows investors to achieve these potential benefits while expressing preferences, such as sector tilts.”

