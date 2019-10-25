Goldman Sachs will drop Fisher Investments unit from fund

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.Nbecame the latest institution to drop Fisher Investments as a money manager after allegations that firm founder Ken Fisher made sexist comments at a conference, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

The filing states Fisher's asset management unit will no longer be a subadviser to the $600 million Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund, GSEQX.Oeffective on or around Oct. 31.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman did not comment on how much Fisher manages for the fund or give a reason for the change. Fisher was among 10 outside managers listed by the fund in a company disclosure as of March.

A spokesman for Fisher did not immediately comment.

Even before Goldman Sachs' move Fisher's firm had faced more than $2.5 billion in withdrawals by other big investors over comments Fisher reportedly made at an investor conference this month. According to a conference attendee, Fisher made derogatory remarks about genitalia and picking up girls among other topics.

After a public backlash, Fisher apologized in a memo to his firm's employees on Oct. 11. That was not enough for some organizations that have pulled money including pension fund managers in Michigan, Iowa, the Los Angeles' fire and police pension system and Fidelity Investments. Other pension systems have put Fisher under review.

Speaking at a public meeting in Los Angeles on Thursday Fisher Investments Chief Executive Damian Ornani said the firm still has about $114 billion under management and has been adding other institutional investors as clients.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Clarke and David Gregorio)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.