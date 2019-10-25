Goldman Sachs will drop Fisher Investments unit from fund

BOSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N became the latest large investor to drop Fisher Investments after allegedly sexist remarks by firm founder Ken Fisher, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The filing states Fisher's asset management unit will no longer be a subadviser to the Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund, effective on or around Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Clarke)

((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

