Goldman Sachs will drop Fisher Investments unit from fund

Ross Kerber Reuters
Goldman Sachs Group Inc became the latest large investor to drop Fisher Investments after allegedly sexist remarks by firm founder Ken Fisher, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The filing states Fisher's asset management unit will no longer be a subadviser to the Goldman Sachs Multi-Manager Global Equity Fund, effective on or around Oct. 31.

