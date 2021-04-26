Goldman Sachs watching total margin loans after Archegos fund blowup -executive

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N are monitoring the total amount of loans borrowed on margin after the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management last month, said the bank's President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron on Monday.

Speaking at a virtual meeting held by the Economic Club of New York, Waldron said the total amount of margin debt industry-wide is about $800 billion, a roughly a $300-billion increase over the past year.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.