Goldman Sachs Warns of No Earnings Growth This Year. Here's How to Prepare.

As the number of new coronavirus cases in the world has surpassed the number of new cases China has confirmed, Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin is warning that S&P 500 companies could see no profit growth this year if the virus continues to spread—and that calls for a more-defensive and domestically-oriented portfolio.

U.S. stocks continued this week’s rout on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down almost 500 points late morning and into correction territory—defined as a drop of 10% from recent highs. Strategists began revising their earnings expectations as they have tried to grapple with the possible fallout from the epidemic. But a lot isn’t known about the deadly Covid-19 virus, nor about what central bankers might do if the situation deteriorates much further.

In a note to clients, Kostin said his baseline scenario assumes a widespread virus outbreak with short-lived impact that would leave the S&P 500 companies with no earnings growth this year and 6% earnings growth in 2021—far lower than consensus expectations of 7% earnings growth this year and 11% in 2021.

Supply-chain disruptions and anemic consumption demand would hit earnings this year, before most of the lost activity is made up later in the year, according to Kostin. S&P 500 companies get just a fraction of sales directly from Greater China—about 2%—but the production disruptions create more of a fallout, according to the bank’s analysts.

Goldman’s rough estimate is that the 20 largest contributors to S&P 500 earnings—which account for a third of earnings per share—source roughly 18% of their goods from Greater China and 3% from South Korea and Japan.

In a worst-case scenario, with the virus spreading rapidly, supply-chain delays persisting, consumer demand tumbling and companies having to lay off workers to maintain margins, it could spark a recession, Kostin wrote. In that scenario, history suggests S&P 500 earnings per share could slide by 13% peak to trough—roughly over four quarters—before rebounding 10% in the next four quarters.

However, if the outbreak is mostly confined to China, Goldman estimates companies could rely on existing inventories and economic activity could rebound to normal levels in the second quarter. One piece of good news is that inventory levels are above average—with inventory to sales sitting in the 73rd percentile relative to the past decade—and even better for sectors such as semiconductors. If the lost activity is made up quickly and average annual U.S. and global GDP escapes largely unchanged, Goldman expects S&P 500 earnings per share growth of 3% this year and 5% next year.

What should investors do?

• Goldman recommends shifting toward more U.S.-oriented, defensive sectors and away from cyclical stocks with significant operations abroad. Goldman increased its recommended exposure to real estate to Overweight from Neutral and utilities to Neutral from Underweight.

• It cut industrials to Neutral from Overweight. The sector is tied to the global manufacturing cycle, which is unlikely to rebound until at least later this year with the virus. The sector gets roughly 39% of its sales from overseas, higher than the average 30% for the S&P 500. The bank also cut financials to Underweight from Neutral.

• Though health care would seem like a good place to shop amid a viral outbreak, Goldman is still Underweight, noting the policy uncertainty related to this year’s U.S. election. Information technology, though, remains a favored sector, with software and services companies still providing secular growth and valuations that are below long-term averages.

• What about luxury goods? Travel-related companies have been hardest hit, including airlines, casinos and luxury retailers—and it is harder for many of these companies to recoup demand once the virus is contained. In a separate note, UBS European luxury-goods analyst Zuzanna Pusz cut 2020 earnings expectations for the group an average of 14%, assuming Chinese consumption is halved in the first quarter and down 30% in the second quarter, returning to growth in the fourth quarter.

• UBS expects LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC. France), Kering (KER. France), Hermès (RMS. France) and Moncler (MONRY) to continue outperforming, with their high levels of profitability limiting the hit. Leather-goods companies, including Hermès, Kering and LVMH will be best-positioned.

• More vulnerable are ready-to-wear companies such as Burberry Group (BURBY) and companies with high-price items such as Swatch (UHR. Switzerland) and Richemont (CFRUY). UBS has a sell rating on all three, with Burberry vulnerable to the biggest earnings hit, noting that the stock performance doesn’t fully reflect the higher risks in these companies.

Bill Kornitzer, manager of the $420 million Buffalo International Fund, who takes a longer-term view, sees no reason to rush in. If markets continue to drop he thinks the Federal Reserve may come in with a rate cut that puts a floor on declines, though it might not change the underlying economic hit from the outbreak.

“This is going to drag on. We are picking our spots and recognizing we may not be at the bottom,” Kornitzer said, noting that he has trimmed exposure to luxury-goods companies and has been adding to more environmentally oriented companies such as renewables and recycling companies that have been swept up in the energy rout.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at reshma.kapadia@barrons.com

