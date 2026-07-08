Goldman Sachs vs. Interactive Brokers: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Goldman Sachs Group maintains a massive global footprint with approximately $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision across its asset and wealth management segments.

Interactive Brokers Group continues to grow its automated platform, now serving more than 5 million client accounts across 200 countries and territories.

Which financial services stock offers the better balance of value and growth for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Group ›

Choosing between a traditional investment banking leader and a high-tech brokerage platform depends on your investment goals. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) represent two very different ways to play the market.

Goldman Sachs dominates the world of corporate advisory and institutional finance, while Interactive Brokers provides a sophisticated electronic trading platform for professional and individual investors. Both companies benefit when market activity increases, but they rely on different combinations of human expertise and automated technology to generate their profits.

The case for Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs operates as a premier institution in the financial stocks landscape, primarily serving corporations, financial institutions, and governments. The firm is organized into three main segments: global banking and markets, asset and wealth management, and platform solutions. Its wealth management business recently reported roughly $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision, catering to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of approximately $58.3 billion, which represents a 9% increase from the previous year. The firm achieved a net income of roughly $17.2 billion, indicating a net margin of approximately 29.5%.

Based on its December 2025 balance sheet, the company carries a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 4.9x, indicating that total debt is nearly five times the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio is roughly 0.8x, which measures the company's ability to cover short-term liabilities with assets that can be quickly converted to cash. Additionally, the firm reported free cash flow of negative $47.2 billion for the fiscal year.

The case for Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers operates a highly automated global electronic brokerage that provides trade execution and custody services for a wide range of assets. The company serves approximately 5 million client accounts, including hedge funds, registered investment advisors, and individual retail investors. By offering access to over 170 market centers in 40 countries, the firm has built a reputation for low costs and deep technological integration.

For FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $6 billion, reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 20%. The company generated a net income of roughly $984 million, resulting in a net margin of about 70%. This consistent growth in revenue and earnings shows the increasing adoption of its platform by both institutional and individual traders worldwide.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0x, showing that it carries no significant debt relative to its equity. The current ratio is approximately 1.1x, suggesting the firm has more than enough short-term assets to cover its immediate liabilities. Furthermore, the business generated roughly $15.7 billion in free cash flow, which is the cash remaining after paying for operations and capital investments.

Risk profile comparison

Goldman Sachs faces significant risks related to global regulatory oversight and market volatility. The firm recently resolved a shareholder class action lawsuit related to 1MDB with a $500 million settlement, highlighting the legal complexities of its global operations. Its revenue is also highly sensitive to interest rates and geopolitical stability, and it must compete with other massive institutions like Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase. Furthermore, the firm faces persistent cybersecurity threats as it integrates new artificial intelligence technologies into its complex infrastructure.

Interactive Brokers deals with risks involving its ForecastEx subsidiary, which operates in an evolving legal environment for prediction markets. The firm also relies on third-party providers for cryptocurrency trading, meaning data breaches or lost private keys at those providers could impact customers. It faces intense competition from Charles Schwab and Robinhood Markets, which may lead to price compression in the brokerage industry. Additionally, the company is heavily dependent on its own proprietary technology, meaning any critical system failures could disrupt services for its global user base.

Valuation comparison

Goldman Sachs offers a lower forward P/E that aligns closely with the broader financial sector, while Interactive Brokers carries a premium multiple reflecting its growth.

Metric Goldman Sachs Group Interactive Brokers Group Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 17.1x 36.1x 17.3x P/S ratio 2.4x 15.4x n/a

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Since 2021, Goldman Sachs has returned about 200% for shareholders. That’s an impressive performance, but it’s dwarfed by Interactive Brokers’ nearly 450% total return in the same period. The returns are much closer over the last year, with Goldman Sachs delivering a 46% increase and Interactive Brokers returning 57%. Past results are no guarantee of future performance, of course, but the results do highlight the key differences between the slow and steady Goldman and the explosive tech-focused Interactive Brokers.

Choosing between the two stocks likely comes down to what you’re looking for, or what you’re missing, in your portfolio. Interactive Brokers thrives on client trade activity, and even offers futures trading and crypto options. In an increasingly digital world with increasingly active market participants, this business proposition is exciting.

But Goldman Sachs has it beat on the stability front. It’s a financial giant and a longtime leader in wealth management, catering to corporations, governments, and high-net-worth individuals. But that doesn’t make it immune from macroeconomic pressures or market volatility.

If you’re focused on capital preservation and stability, it’s hard to argue against Goldman Sachs. But Interactive Brokers has proven it can leverage technology to capture current investment trends and turn them into windfalls for shareholders.

Should you buy stock in Goldman Sachs Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Goldman Sachs Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Goldman Sachs Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,200,223!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 916% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2026.

Charles Schwab is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group, Interactive Brokers Group, and JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool recommends Charles Schwab and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $43.75 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, short January 2027 $46.25 calls on Interactive Brokers Group, and short September 2026 $95 calls on Charles Schwab. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.