Goldman Sachs veteran to become CEO of asset-management firm P10 -WSJ

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs veteran Luke Sarsfield is set to become chief executive of asset manager P10 PX.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

P10, which is a multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry, plans to announce the move on Monday, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

P10 did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Sarsfield worked with Goldman Sachs for over 23 years, WSJ said. He was appointed as the global co-head of its $2.47 trillion asset-management business early last year.

Dallas-based P10, which went public in 2021, focuses on lower-middle market deals in areas such as private equity, venture capital, and private credit, and operates four divisions that include RCP Advisors and TrueBridge Capital Partners.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)

