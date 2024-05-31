Goldman Sachs Ups Stake in Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) has released an update.

Goldman Sachs International has crossed a significant threshold in Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, now holding a 7.76% total of voting rights. This change occurred on May 29, 2024, and was officially notified two days later. The group’s acquisition includes both direct voting rights and financial instruments, signaling a potentially strategic move in the packaging sector.

