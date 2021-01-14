Goldman Sachs ups MSCI EM equity index target on stronger earnings

World Markets

Goldman Sachs raised its target on MSCI's emerging market equity index to 1450 from 1375, citing better earnings per share in the past two months.

The forecast predicts an 8% upside from current levels, though Goldman Sachs predicted in a note to clients a greater upside in emerging markets ex-Asia including gains of between 10%-20% in U.S.-dollar terms across Mexico, Poland, and Brazil.

Goldman Sachs analysts said they expected MSCI emerging market EPS to rise from the current $87 next twelve months figure to $97 by year-end.

Emerging market stocks hit a record for the first time since November 2007 last Friday as the combination of post-COVID 19 recovery hopes and mass global stimulus boosted investor confidence.

