Goldman Sachs ups MSCI EM equity index target on stronger earnings

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs raised its target on MSCI's emerging market equity index .MSCIEF to 1450 from 1375, citing better earnings per share in the past two months.

The forecast predicts an 8% upside from current levels, though Goldman Sachs predicted in a note to clients a greater upside in emerging markets ex-Asia including gains of between 10%-20% in U.S.-dollar terms across Mexico, Poland, and Brazil.

Goldman Sachs analysts said they expected MSCI emerging market EPS to rise from the current $87 next twelve months figure to $97 by year-end.

Emerging market stocks hit a record for the first time since November 2007 last Friday as the combination of post-COVID 19 recovery hopes and mass global stimulus boosted investor confidence.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)

