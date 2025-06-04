Goldman Sachs Upgrades Yum! Brands (LSE:0QYD)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Yum! Brands (LSE:0QYD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.11% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Yum! Brands is 161.48 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 141.26 GBX to a high of 194.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.11% from its latest reported closing price of 141.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yum! Brands is 8,569MM, an increase of 10.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum! Brands. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QYD is 0.19%, an increase of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 283,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,151K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,993K shares , representing a decrease of 14.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYD by 89.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,511K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,461K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYD by 23.17% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 11,181K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,061K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QYD by 10.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,278K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,374K shares , representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYD by 12.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,816K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0QYD by 23.60% over the last quarter.

