Goldman Sachs Upgrades Yum! Brands (BIT:1YUM)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Yum! Brands (BIT:1YUM) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yum! Brands. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1YUM is 0.19%, an increase of 6.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 283,091K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,151K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,993K shares , representing a decrease of 14.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YUM by 89.36% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 15,511K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,461K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1YUM by 23.17% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 11,181K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,061K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1YUM by 10.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,278K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,374K shares , representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1YUM by 12.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,816K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1YUM by 23.60% over the last quarter.

