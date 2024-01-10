Goldman Sachs Upgrades Woodward (WWD)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Woodward (NasdaqGS:WWD) from Sell to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.91% Upside

As of December 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Woodward is 142.49. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $172.20. The average price target represents an increase of 6.91% from its latest reported closing price of 133.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Woodward is 2,865MM, a decrease of 1.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Woodward. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 10.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWD is 0.24%, an increase of 3.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 58,485K shares. The put/call ratio of WWD is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,550K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,070K shares, representing a decrease of 55.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 30.89% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 4,065K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,098K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 15.25% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,078K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,023K shares, representing a decrease of 30.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 11.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,888K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 6.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,869K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,868K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWD by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Woodward Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company's innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Its customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.