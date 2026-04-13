Goldman Sachs Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.91% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Williams-Sonoma is $208.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $139.60 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.91% from its latest reported closing price of $193.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Williams-Sonoma is 8,291MM, an increase of 6.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.00, a decrease of 33.82% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 950 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is an decrease of 757 owner(s) or 44.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSM is 0.25%, an increase of 7.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.81% to 113,935K shares. The put/call ratio of WSM is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,131K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,136K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Blackhill Capital holds 7,689K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,702K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,497K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 13.01% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,440K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,919K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,789K shares , representing an increase of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 4.52% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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