Goldman Sachs Upgrades Williams Companies (WMB)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.94% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Williams Companies is $80.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $64.07 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.94% from its latest reported closing price of $70.92 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Williams Companies is 9,487MM, a decrease of 19.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams Companies. This is an decrease of 881 owner(s) or 33.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMB is 0.30%, an increase of 43.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.86% to 1,050,802K shares. The put/call ratio of WMB is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 46,054K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,924K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 37,116K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,586K shares , representing a decrease of 30.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 89.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 28,629K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,147K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,938K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,920K shares , representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 21,325K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,577K shares , representing an increase of 17.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMB by 22.40% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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