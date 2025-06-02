Goldman Sachs Upgrades Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Werner Enterprises (NasdaqGS:WERN) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.94% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Werner Enterprises is $28.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.94% from its latest reported closing price of $25.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Werner Enterprises is 3,481MM, an increase of 17.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Werner Enterprises. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WERN is 0.15%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 83,525K shares. The put/call ratio of WERN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,822K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,012K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,642K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 42.03% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,283K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 46.12% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 2,834K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,613K shares , representing a decrease of 27.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 4.10% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 2,695K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,590K shares , representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WERN by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Werner Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner's domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. Werner Enterprises, Inc.'s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol 'WERN'.

