Goldman Sachs Upgrades W. R. Berkley (LSE:0HMZ)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for W. R. Berkley (LSE:0HMZ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.43% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for W. R. Berkley is 65.00 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 49.72 GBX to a high of 80.18 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.43% from its latest reported closing price of 62.85 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for W. R. Berkley is 12,914MM, a decrease of 2.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,467 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HMZ is 0.24%, an increase of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.39% to 306,122K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 23,357K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,821K shares , representing an increase of 32.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 1.15% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 12,136K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,106K shares , representing an increase of 33.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,606K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,554K shares , representing an increase of 34.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 29.37% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,322K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,497K shares , representing an increase of 33.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 63.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,591K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,132K shares , representing an increase of 32.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HMZ by 48.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.