Goldman Sachs Upgrades W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (WRB.PRE)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:WRB.PRE) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB.PRE is 0.14%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 1,270K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 748K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares , representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 4.81% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 298K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 305K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 2.96% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 157K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 4.27% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund holds 18K shares. No change in the last quarter.

