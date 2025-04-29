Goldman Sachs Upgrades Valero Energy (LSE:0LK6)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Valero Energy (LSE:0LK6) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valero Energy is 149.39 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 122.89 GBX to a high of 174.22 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 28.93% from its latest reported closing price of 115.87 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valero Energy is 124,602MM, an increase of 1.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valero Energy. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LK6 is 0.30%, an increase of 136.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 306,185K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 10,701K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,287K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 27.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,916K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,634K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 7.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,570K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,392K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 12.28% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 8,435K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,307K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,938K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,509K shares , representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LK6 by 4.15% over the last quarter.

