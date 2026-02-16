Stocks
Goldman Sachs Upgrades Upstart Holdings (UPST)

February 16, 2026 — 07:48 am EST

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Goldman Sachs upgraded their outlook for Upstart Holdings (NasdaqGS:UPST) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.69% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $60.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 97.69% from its latest reported closing price of $30.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is 1,151MM, an increase of 7.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is an decrease of 82 owner(s) or 12.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.14%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 74,321K shares. UPST / Upstart Holdings, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of UPST is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 4,481K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 24.76% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 2,732K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,577K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 26.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,090K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 39.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,069K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 55.03% over the last quarter.

Stocks mentioned

